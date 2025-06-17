Tinder Debuts Double Date To Let You Team Up With A Friend And Match In Pairs

Dating just got more fun with friends. Tinder has just launched Double Date - a new feature that lets you and a friend pair up and match with other pairs.

Whether you're looking to meet new people or just enjoy the ride together, it's a low-pressure way to experience a lighthearted adventure you can enjoy alongside a friend. It's designed to make meeting new people more fun, more social, and way less pressure.

How Does The Double Date Feature Work?

Tap the 'Double Date' icon in the top right corner of the main card stack screen, then select up to three friends to create a pair with. Then you scroll through the profiles to pick the pair that matches your energy.

This feature is built on the success of Tinder Matchmaker, which allows users to invite family and friends to help find their potential matches, and Share My Date, which helps users share their date plans directly with friends and loved ones.

Statistics Shows The Success Of Tinder's Double Date Feature

As per Tinder's 2025 Internal Testing Data, women who used the double dating feature during testing were three times more likely to like a pair than they were individual profiles.

It was also found that users sent more than 35 percent of messages in Double Date conversations compared to typical one-on-one chats. The app also saw a fifteen percent increase in new and returning users.

In testing, nearly 90 percent of Double Date profiles belonged to individuals under 29 years old.

Tinder users can now try out Double Date in the US and select markets, with a global rollout planned for July.

Tinder was also in the headlines recently for a new premium feature - the height filter - that allows users to indicate a preferred height range for potential matches.