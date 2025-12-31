How Quick Commerce Apps Are Turning Ordering Grapes On New Year's Eve Into A Viral Ritual

The New Year is just a few hours away. It means that party invitations have already been sent out as everyone prepares to welcome 2026 with great spirit.

From grooving to loud music and laughing with loved ones to relishing grand feasts and raising a toast to fresh beginnings, the celebration promises unbridled joy, togetherness and hope. With that being said, a New Year trend has taken over the Internet and seem to appear every New Years now.

This tradition, having its roots in Spain, involves eating 12 grapes under the table in the final 60 seconds before the clock strikes midnight.

In Spain, the tradition is known as Las doce uvas de la suerte aka The Twelve Grapes of Luck. But with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto delivering ‘good luck' grapes on their platform, there remains no doubt that the trend has seeped into India as well. It has become one of the most trending items ordered on New Year's Eve this year and is growing viral on social media.

Blinkit have made the grape-eating venture a bit easier by delivering boxes filled with exactly 12 grapes. “Pack of 12 grapes and a few extras for good luck”, read the text on the well-decorated packets.

Take a look:

In 2024, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that the platform delivered seven times more grapes on December 31 than on a regular day. So, it's only a matter of time before we get to whether the number crosses this year.

What's with the sudden craze for grapes today?? ????



It's one of the highest ordered items on the platform since morning! pic.twitter.com/cdSNjHnveu — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

What Is The '12 Grapes' Tradition

According to belief, one must finish eating 12 grapes before 12:01 am in 60 seconds to bring good luck, positive outcomes, and manifesting romance, achieving goals and fulfilling dreams, as each grape symbolises prosperity and happiness for the twelve months of the coming year. Failure to do so can result in misfortune for the entire year.

People Who Took Part In The Tradition

Not long ago, a Redditor shared a post on the platform revealing that she met her partner in 2024 after trying the 12 grapes trend in 2023. “So I had grapes on 31st Dec 2023 and met my current boyfriend in 2024,” she shared, asking others whether they would participate in the trend this year as well.

Here's another similar post where the user wrote, “While everyone's busy making resolutions and acting like they've got it all figured out, I'll be under the table at exactly 12 am, quietly eating my 12 grapes, hoping they're somehow shaping the year ahead. Not taking any risks.”

One person revealed that while their wishes did come true the first time they tried it, the same trick didn't work the next year. “The first year I tried this, my wish came true the very next day, so of course I got overconfident. The second year, none of my wishes came true. This year, I'm honestly considering giving up,” they said.

Another social media user dropped a video on Instagram sharing the results of eating the 12 grapes under the table last year. However, it didn't work for her. So this year, she admitted to eating grapes just for their nutritional benefits.

This individual had a similar story to tell. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, another user confessed that although they manifested love by hopping onto the trend, it arrived in the most unexpected ways. “It turned out to be the year. I fell in love with myself,” they wrote.

So, are you going to eat those grapes today?