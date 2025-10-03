NDTV Good Times Brings Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake, A Historic Tribute To Mohammed Rafi

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, Srinagar will step into history as the valley hosts its first-ever live concert of this scale - an experience curated by NDTV Good Times, featuring Sonu Nigam performing at the SKICC, set against the shimmering waters of Dal Lake and the towering Himalayan peaks.

It will be an evening when Paradise on Earth becomes a stage - when music, memory, and pristine landscape merge into a single timeless experience.

Audiences will be treated to Sonu Nigam's celebrated catalogue of Bollywood hits, but the evening will carry a deeper resonance - a soulful tribute to Mohammed Rafi, the legendary singer whose voice is inseparable from India's cultural memory. For many, hearing Rafi Saab's melodies reimagined by one of India's most iconic contemporary voices will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sonu Nigam, reflecting on the significance of the evening, said, "It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine? The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, is going to be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there."

The choice of venue is no less symbolic. SKICC, nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, carries a quiet grandeur befitting the occasion. As dusk settles over the valley, the lake will mirror the glow of the stage, transforming the concert into an unforgettable spectacle where nature and performance are inseparable.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "Good Times was created as a canvas for India's most extraordinary cultural expressions. To bring Sonu Nigam to Srinagar, with Dal Lake as his stage, is an affirmation of India's confidence in presenting its heritage, its beauty, and its artistry to the world. This concert is a defining cultural moment for Kashmir and for the country."

Rahul Kumar Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV Good Times, said, "When we said Good Times would be about extraordinary experiences, this is what we meant. The first one is here - Sonu Nigam at Dal Lake, a never-seen-before cultural spectacle that puts Srinagar on the world stage. We are the first in many years to come here and create something of this scale, and it is a privilege to do so in Kashmir - a land whose people have an unmatched spirit. We've promised audiences that every NDTV Good Times experience will be bigger, richer, and more immersive, and this evening is exactly what we promised - a concert you don't just attend, but one you carry back with you."

This concert is about reimagining Kashmir's place on the cultural map of the world. It is about showing that the valley, long immortalised in poetry and cinema, can now be celebrated through a live performance of global scale - one that is as much about identity and pride as it is about music.

Tickets for the concert are available exclusively on District. With limited seating and unprecedented demand, audiences are encouraged to secure their passes early for what promises to be remembered as one of Kashmir's most significant cultural milestones.

On 26 October, Srinagar will host an evening where the voice of Sonu Nigam will rise above the Dal, echoing across the valley with nostalgia, celebration, hope - and the timeless classics of the legend Mohammed Rafi.

Tickets available on District. Check here.