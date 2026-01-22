Influencer Shares Easy Ways To Lose Weight During Perimenopause

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, but one woman's inspiring story is a testament to the power of dedication and healthy habits. After shedding an impressive 11 kg in just six months, photographer Kimberly Espinel shares the secrets behind her successful weight loss journey. She offers valuable insights and motivation for those looking to achieve their own fitness goals in her latest Instagram post.

Kimberly says,"I lost 25 pounds in six months while in perimenopause. I struggled to say it out loud because it forced me to ask, When did I stop recognising myself? I've always been curvy but sporty. Never really struggled with my weight, but more than a decade around amazing food and lockdown resulted in steady weight gain and a body that no longer felt like my own."

She adds, "Turning 50 in the not that distant future made me want to reclaim my relationship with food before it was too late. I started eating more protein, lifting heavy, and stopped constantly snacking. I'm still figuring it. Still nervous about menopause and the changes that might bring, but for now, I'm here taking it one day at a time."

In her previous Instagram post, Kimberly shared the changes she made in her lifestyle to lose weight. Some of them are as follows:

1. Weight training

Kimberly wrote, "In November 202,4 I started weight training 4 times a week. It's done wonders for my muscle mass and metabolism. It's also just brought me so much joy."

2. Walking

The photographer shared she doubled her step count to roughly 10K/day. "I also attend yoga classes twice a week," she added.

3. Protein first

"I put protein first and made it the centre of every meal. This kept me fuller for longer and eating in a way that kept me fuller for longer," Kimberly stated.

4. No more snacking

Eating satiating food also stopped Kimberly from snacking throughout the day. "Snacking was a major source of extra calories that led to my weight gain in the first place," she mentioned.

Some other things that helped her lose weight included weekly weigh-ins for accountability, having a workout buddy, intuitive eating, and using a fitness app to track her progress.

ALSO READ: Fitness Expert Who Lost 31 Kg In 8 Months Shares 3 Key Changes For Rapid Weight Loss