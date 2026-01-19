Fitness Expert Who Lost 31 Kg In 8 Months Shares 3 Key Changes For Rapid Weight Loss

Losing weight without relying on quick fixes or fat-loss drugs requires discipline, consistency, and patience. But it all starts with the right mindset. Last year, fitness trainer Tarn Kaur shared an Instagram post highlighting "3 realistic sacrifices she made" that helped her lose 31 kg in 8 months.

3 Personal Changes She Made For Weight Loss

1. All Or Nothing Mindset

Tarn Kaur shared that every time she tried to lose weight, she would go all in and attempt to do everything perfectly at once. She expected herself to be flawless, and the moment she had a "slip-up" or went "off track," she would give up entirely. She admitted to eating whatever she wanted because she felt she had already messed up. Eventually, she stopped chasing perfection and accepted that not everything would go as planned.

2. The Timeline

Tarn Kaur revealed that she wanted to lose weight immediately and achieve the perfect body straight away because she hated herself. However, she realised that constantly buying into the quick-fix mentality only delayed real progress. According to her, weight loss has no shortcuts, and sustainability comes from enjoying the journey.

3. Excuses

Tarn Kaur realised that the outcome of her life lay with her alone and that nobody else was to blame. She explained that her clients lose weight despite holidays, weddings, long travel days, parenting responsibilities, and work pressures. She stressed that it all comes down to priorities, noting that people often confuse lack of time with lack of prioritising. If someone in a busier position can do it, she believes anyone can.

Recently, the fitness expert listed 20 food swaps that made a big difference in her weight loss journey.

20 Weight Loss Food Swaps

1. Milky sugary chai – Black coffee

2. Packaged juices – Electrolytes

3. White rice at night – Quinoa/Cauliflower rice

4. Microwave popcorn – Air-popped popcorn

5. Cheese crackers – Roasted chickpeas

6. Creamy pasta – Wholewheat noodles + spinach sauce

7. Sugary cereals – Overnight oats with cinnamon, apples & honey

8. Packets of crisps – Veggie sticks + Greek yoghurt dip

9. Milk chocolate – Dark chocolate square

10. Sugary biscuits – Almond flour cookies

11. Biscuits – Rice crackers with peanut butter and honey

12. Fried snacks – Baked veggie chips

13. Ice cream – Greek yoghurt + frozen berries

14. Sugary sauces – Homemade tomato/pesto sauce

15. White bread – Wholegrain or seeded bread

16. Sugary drinks – Sparkling water + lemon

17. Supermarket muffins – Homemade protein banana/oat muffins

18. Choc bars – Nut + dark chocolate bites

19. Heavy salad dressings – Olive oil + balsamic vinegar

20. Fast food burgers – Homemade turkey/veggie burgers

In a separate post, the wellness coach revealed some habits that helped her get back in shape.

8 ‘Weird' Habits For Weight Loss

1. Keeping Treats Out Of Sight

Tarn Kaur explained that if she does not see tempting foods, she does not eat them. Keeping treats hidden saved her from unnecessary snacking, reinforcing her belief that out of sight truly means out of mind.

2. Chewing Gum Like A Lifeline

The fitness expert shared that after meals or whenever cravings hit, she popped a mint. According to her, it acts like a pause button for her brain and stops her from reaching for junk food.

3. Planning Indulgences Ahead

She revealed that she logs her treats in her app even before eating them. For her, it is not about restriction but about taking control and enjoying food without guilt.

4. Checking If It's Worth It

She said that if a food does not give her pure satisfaction, she skips it. She believes life is too short to feel bloated over something mediocre and feels her body deserves better.

5. Saying “I'm Full” Out Loud

Tarn Kaur mentioned that saying “I'm full” out loud helps signal her brain that she's done eating and prevents mindless bites when she's not paying attention.

6. Skipping Bread And Extras

She admitted that restaurants used to be her downfall. Now, Tarn Kaur keeps her distance from bread baskets and chips, following her rule of out of reach, out of mind.

7. Portion Awareness With Clothing

She observed that comfy joggers often led to endless grazing for her, while fitted clothes served as a gentle reminder to respect portions and stay mindful of her body.

8. Throwing Away What Doesn't Serve You

Tarn Kaur shared that leftovers that tempt her but do not align with her goals go straight into the bin. For her, it is not about guilt but about choosing herself first.

