Woman Who Lost 45 Kg In 18 Months Shares 5 "Dumb" Habits Behind Her Weight Loss

Weight loss is not always about doing more. Very often, it is about doing fewer things, but doing them right and doing them daily. Many people start with high motivation, strict plans, and big promises, only to feel burnt out a few weeks later. What usually gets missed is the importance of habits that feel normal, not forced. Habits that fit into real life and can be repeated even on busy or low-energy days.

That is why personal experiences often feel more relatable than textbook advice. When someone shares what actually worked for them, without filters or fancy claims, it hits differently. This is exactly what content creator Hayleigh did in her recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Hayleigh, who has lost 100 pounds (about 45 kilos) in almost 18 months, shared what she calls her 5 essentials of weight loss. She shared these 'dumb things' help her lose that weight.

These are not trends or quick fixes. They are simple practices that helped her stay consistent and see steady results over time.

1. Walking

Hayleigh called walking “the most underrated form of exercise” and clearly stands by it. She suggested 30–45 minutes of walking, ideally outdoors. Fresh air, movement, and time to clear your head can make a big difference. She also mentioned that adding a weighted vest and listening to a good podcast can make it even more effective and enjoyable.

2. Water

Drinking enough water was a game-changer for her. The content creator shared that she drinks about half her body weight in ounces every day. For example, if someone weighs 200 pounds, that would be around 100 ounces of water. According to her, this helped reduce cravings and brought her energy levels back. She also adds electrolytes once a day.

3. Protein

Protein played a big role in keeping her full and supporting fat loss. Hayleigh aims for at least 100 grams of protein daily. This helped control hunger and build muscle, which in turn supports fat burning. She described it as “super simple,” not complicated.

4. Intentional Mornings

One of her most powerful habits was starting the day with intention. That could mean working out, praying, or simply being present. Her rule was no phone for the first 30 minutes. She encouraged people to try this for two weeks and notice the drop in stress, better sleep, improved focus, and more mental clarity.

5. Fibre

Her last essential was fibre. Hayleigh followed a simple rule: three vegetables a day. Fibre helps with digestion, keeps you full, and makes it easier to process carbs. As she put it, it helps “keep the scale scaries away.”

Weight loss does not have to be extreme to be effective. Simple habits, done daily, can add up to big change.