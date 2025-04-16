Ananya Panday Named Chanel's First Ever Indian Brand Ambassador

Ananya Panday is absorbing all the couture universe spotlight by being named the first ever Indian brand ambassador for luxury French label, Chanel. The Kesari Chapter 2 actress has caught the fancies of the iconic designer label by becoming their Indian muse. This development comes exactly a year after Ananya attended Chanel's show at the Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old actress expressed her elation on being the first ever Indian face of Chanel in an Instagram post that had a photo dump of her memories and experiences with the brand. She captioned the post, "Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true" along with evil eye, folded hands and black heart emojis.

At a time when India is at the forefront of becoming the stage for a growing market for global luxury brands; Chanel on April 16, 2025 Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday has become the first ever face of the luxury brand in India.

In a statement that Ananya Panday gave to BoF, she expressed her excitement over the appointment saying, "characterizes a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities."

Chanel also voiced their opinion on her being the brand's first ever Indian ambassador, "Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house.

