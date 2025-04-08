Ananya Panday Delivers A Casual Chic Look In A Black Tank Top, Cargo Pants And A Chanel Handbag

Ananya Panday looked like a bona fide Bollywood fashionista as she made an appearance at the star-studded event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Maddock Films in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025. The 26-year-old actress was a treat for the paparazzi's cameras as she channeled her casual diva moment teamed with a classic Chanel arm candy to add a designer element to the look.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Blooms Like Spring In An Aqua Saree With Orange Blossoms Print

Ananya Panday made heads turn as she made an appearance at the anniversary celebrations of Maddock Films dresses in a super cool yet chic closet moment that featured a sleeveless tank top that featured a plunging U-neckline and back, that she paired with a high-waist grey cargo pants that boasted of an acid wash finish and multiple pockets spread across the clothing piece.

Ananya's accessories of the day added an interesting element to her look featuring a single diamond studded ear cuff with an abstract design that was worn on her right ear, along with a Chanel handbag with a black quilted leather finish and the brand's signature woven gold shoulder strap.

Ananya styled her tresses in a sleek centre-parted low bun for the evening that allowed her makeup of the day to take centre-stage. Glam wise, she dolled up in a beaming and flawless base, arched brows, a wash of silver sparkly eyeshadow on her lids along with a black winged eyeliner and mascara filled dramatic eyelashes. Her face was dolled up with contoured, blushed and highlighted cheeks paired with a peachy nude lip colour with a satin finish that added the perfect colour to lip.

Ananya Panday and her casual closet diaries with a sprinkle of designer Chanel arm candy make for a winning look on the fashion front.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Exudes Confidence And Style As She Walks For Anamika Khanna At The Lakme Fashion Week 2025