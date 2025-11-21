<i>Dining With The Kapoors</i> Creative Producer On Shooting The Real Kapoor Family: "You Would Think Everyone Is A Star, They Must Be Egoistic"

The Kapoor family is one of the most influential families in the show business, and India is obsessed with them. It has been around 96 years since members of the family have been contributing to the Indian cinema.

It all started with the pioneer, Prithviraj Kapoor, who debuted in Hindi cinema with Be Dhari Talwar in 1929, and the rest is history. One cannot think of Hindi cinema without stellar performances delivered by Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor over the decades.

The family members recently gathered to shoot Dining With The Kapoors, courtesy of Armaan Jain, and gave fans a glimpse of their bond and their love for food. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, creative producer Tarun Mansukhani shared what it was like to shoot with the iconic family that has had the entire of India obsessing over for decades.

Dining With The Kapoors: Tarun Mansukhani Talks About The Challenge Of Bringing Everyone In One Frame

"Armaan Jain came up with this idea to put everyone in one room," shared Tarun Mansukhani. The two of them discussed the idea four years ago, brainstormed on it, and finally, it was Armaan who said he wanted to put everyone in one room for lunch and film them.

"My version of it was best of luck because getting everyone in the house together in the first place will be a task. Second is having cameras while they are just spending time with their family, which they are very reserved about, would be challenging," said the Dostana director, addressing his doubts about the show.

But to his surprise, everything went smoothly on the day of the shoot. "It was just amazing fun to watch this family together," he added.

Tarun Mansukhani On Shooting With The Kapoor Clan And How Everyone Is A Foodie

We know that Kapoors love their food. In fact, Raj Kapoor used to feed his entire film unit to the extent that it became a ritual at his production house, RK Films. Kareena Kapoor has several times opened up about her love for food, especially Chinese delights, homemade khichdi, paya, and pickles.

Speaking about the love for food that the stars have, Tarun Mansukhani said, "I think that's passed on literally by generation, and it hasn't diminished even though it's passed now through four generations."

"You would think that each one is a star, and they must be egoistic. And you suddenly see that none of it is true. They are just a simple loving family who loves food like crazy," he added, emphasising how closely knit the Kapoor clan is.

How Real Are Kapoors In Dining With The Kapoors?

"I definitely think that this [Dining With The Kapoors] is the closest we will get to seeing who the real Kapoors are," said Tarun Mansukhani, explaining that there was no script given to any of the members. The idea was to shoot them having lunch, as opposed to a film set, where Tarun is in the driver's seat, steering every frame and movement.

This was primarily the reason why he had doubts about the show. "The scary part with that is what if it doesn't lead to an outcome," the creative producer added, remembering having conversations about the show with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor clan.

But the idea was to shoot the candid reality of the family members. Hence, you also get to see Karisma in a state of surprise when she realised she was being filmed throughout. "We needed it [Dining With The Kapoors] to look as natural as possible without guiding them towards a particular direction," Tarun Mansukhani further added.

Did You Know Armaan Jain Cooked The Entire Meal?

During his candid chat with NDTV, creative producer Tarun Mansukhani also shared that the entire meal we witnessed on Dining With The Kapoors was prepared by creator Armaan Jain.

"Not only has he produced it, he has created the show, he is the show runner, he is the chef, and of course, he's a part of it in front of the camera. He is the karta-dharta of the show," he added while praising Armaan.

Dining With The Kapoors dropped on Netflix on November 21, 2025. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Reema Jain, Bharat Sahni, and Neila Kapoor, among other members of the Kapoor clan.

As Tarun said, "It is a show about food, family, and friends." Watch the playful banters between cousins, Kareena sharing some gossip, and Bollywood's most famous family savouring their favourite meals in front of the camera.

