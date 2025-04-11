Siblings Day 2025: Karisma Kapoor's Post For Sister Kareena Is Everything

Karisma Kapoor has shared the sweetest throwback picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. Her upload comes just a day after National Siblings Day. Karisma might have been a tad bit late to join the bandwagon, but her post screamed sibling goals through and through.

The vintage photo showcases Karisma and Kareena Kapoor in their childhood days. The Kapoor sisters, dressed in what appears to be a school uniform, are relishing a meal. Do not miss their adorable expressions. PS: Karisma totally slays the short hair look.

The caption accompanying the snap read, “Missed National Siblings Day yesterday. Always Twinning, Winning and of course Eating together.” Karisma hashtagged the post with the words “Sibling Love”.

Reacting to the adorable click, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped three red heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor shares a beautiful bond with her sister Kareena Kapoor, and it's always a treat when we get a glimpse of their fam-jam moments. Back in February, the Kapoor siblings – Karisma, Kareena and cousin Ranbir attended Aadar Jain's wedding festivities. Aadar got married to Alekha Advani on February 21.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a carousel of pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony on Instagram. Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor featured in the album too.

In the snaps, Karisma Kapoor looked radiant in a magenta sharara suit. Kareena Kapoor complemented her older sister in a floral-printed dark green A-line kurta.

One slide captured the sisters flashing their mehendi art. They smiled ear-to-ear, radiating pure sibling warmth. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, mimicked a pout by Karisma Kapoor in a million-dollar selfie.

Karisma Kapoor often expresses her deep affection for Kareena Kapoor. Last year at an event in Kolkata, the actress revealed that she felt protective of her younger sister.

Karisma Kapoor said, “She has always had a strong personality. Even as a child, she knew her mind. But to me, she'll always be my first baby,” as per a report by the Times of India.

In other news, Karisma Kapoor's 1994 cult comedy film Andaz Apna Apna is re-releasing in the theatres on April 25.