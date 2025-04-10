Siblings Day 2025: What Shilpa Shetty And Namrata Shirodkar Posted

It's Siblings Day today. On the special occasion that celebrates the bond between siblings, Bollywood stars have shared heartwarming moments with their partner-in-crime on social media.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar dropped a throwback gem with her sister Shilpa Shirodkar on Instagram. The snap shows the duo twinning in ethnic ensembles. While Namrata is draped in a green and magenta saree, Shilpa complemented her in a golden and red six-yard wonder. Don't miss their beaming smiles.

Sharing the post, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Happy Siblings Day, my favourite person.”

Shilpa Shirodkar, who appeared in Bigg Boss 18, previously talked about how Namrata and her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu, did not support her when she entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The revelation did not sit well with fans who trolled the couple.

Shilpa Shirodkar, however, supported Namrata and Telugu star Mahesh Babu later on. Shilpa addressed the issue in a conversation with Galatta India.

She said, “Oh my God! Come on! You're not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It's ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learnt inside the Bigg Boss house): I don't care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that's all that matters."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also wished her brother Gautam Ghattamaneni on National Siblings Day. She uploaded a sweet throwback photo with him on Instagram. The click captures the duo having fun at the beach.

Shilpa Shetty also showered love on her sister-actress Shamita Shetty. She uploaded a bunch of photos and videos with Shamita on Instagram. From partaking in gym sessions to being goofy and making stylish fashion statements, the album highlights the Shetty sisters' playful bond.

Shilpa Shetty captioned, “US…..against the world, through thick and thin! Tunki and Munki Forever. Happy siblings day.”

Happy Siblings Day!