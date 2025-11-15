<i>Dining With The Kapoors</i> Trailer: Bollywood's Oldest Legacy Serving Up Love, Laughter And Food

Over the years, one thing has been firmly established about the oldest and one of the most respected families in the Indian film fraternity: that of the Kapoors and their love for food. Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Dining with the Kapoors, and it is the ultimate celebration of family and their love for food as they come together for a grand lunch.

The trailer opens with the Kapoor family gathering to honour the legendary Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 100th birthday, with a heartfelt celebration of his legacy.

About The Trailer

The Kapoor family revisit memories of growing up in a joint family and being part of Bollywood's first film dynasty. There is plenty of chatter, drama, and the preparation of something delicious in the kitchen; the incessant laughter and posing for the cameras continue.

Ranbir Kapoor raises a toast, saying, "To the family that stands by us, to the meals that bring us together."

Neetu Kapoor adds, "It is a lot of fun to live in a joint family."

Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, the special offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed down through generations that have defined Bollywood's first film family.

Honouring the legacy of the man who shaped Indian cinema, the special brings together ⁠Randhir Kapoor, ⁠Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.

Director Smriti Mundhra shares, "I've been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before-on Indian Matchmaking, Never Have I Ever, and The Romantics-so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in a time when the pace of life is pulling us away from those things feels very special. The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be part of: extremely tight-knit, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn't just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them-hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away. I'm grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy."

In A Nutshell

The Kapoors are all set to showcase their charming side as they bring forth Dining with the Kapoors, shot in a documentary format. It premieres on November 21, exclusively on Netflix.