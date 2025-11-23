<i>Dining With The Kapoors</i> Creative Producer Reveals Who Is The Most Dramatic Kapoor

Dining With The Kapoors is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can witness how tightly-knit the Bollywood's most influential family is. From Randhir and Rima Kapoor to Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir, and Armaan, to Navya and Agastya, three generations were dining under the same roof.

The show is a tribute to the cinema legend Raj Kapoor and his love for food and feeding people. It begins with everyone meeting at one place. At the same time, Armaan Jain is busy in the kitchen cooking Kapoor-style dishes, including junglee mutton, chilke wale aloo, Malabari paratha, truffle dal, paya, and mutton yakhni pulao.

Who Is The Most Dramatic Kapoor?

Amid this, the family members started discussing: "Who is the most dramatic Kapoor?"

Karisma Kapoor said, "From within, inside, it is like any normal family."

Rima Kapoor said, "The entire Kapoor family is a dramatic family. They are so, you know, all over the place."

Anissa Malhotra Jain added, "Everybody likes to talk to each other at the same time."

Neetu Kapoor pointed out that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most dramatic. "Total drama," she added.

Tarun Mansukhani Reveals Who Is The Most Dramatic Kapoor

Tarun Manshukhani, who is the creative producer of Dining With The Kapoors, told NDTV that Rima Jain is the most dramatic Kapoor among all the family members.

"She is not dramatic in the drama form. She is just dramatic in the funny form," he added.

"She is loud. She loves to laugh. She is screaming at people all the time, out of love. And a lot of time, you would think that somebody started a fight, and you would turn to look, and it's Rima cracking a joke with someone," said Taruna Mansukhani, while remembering his experience of shooting the Kapoor clan for the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor.

Catch the love, laugh, and Kapoors reminiscing good old days on Dining With The Kapoors, currently streaming on Netflix.

