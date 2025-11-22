<i>Dining With The Kapoors</i>: Kareena Kapoor Khan Tagged As The Most Unfiltered, Ranbir Kapoor Eats The Most In The Family

Netflix's latest special, Dining With The Kapoors, has dropped on the streaming platform, where the Kapoor family gathers to honour the legendary Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 100th birthday, with a heartfelt celebration of his legacy. From spilling secrets to sharing genuine laughs, it offers a peek into Bollywood's oldest film family. One of the revelations made was that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the one in the family with absolutely no filter, while Ranbir Kapoor eats the most.

The One Kapoor Who Has No Filter

The conversation about who in the family has no filter begins when Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni asks the question.

Rima Jain immediately says to Ranbir, "He shoots out. Bol deta hai kuch bhi."

Ranbir smiles as he says, "This is a trait that runs in the family. Not this generation, but the generation above us - none of them had a filter."

Neetu Kapoor joins in: "Dabbu, Chimpu, Rima, my husband - had no filter."

As the debate continues, Armaan Jain says that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most unfiltered one.

Kareena laughs and says, "I think all the Kapoors don't have a filter, do they? You can't just name one. The entire family!"

On Who Is The Biggest "Glutton" In The Family

Soon, the conversation shifts to who is the biggest glutton in the family, as Armaan Jain explains it's someone who stuffs himself or herself with food.

Kareena self-nominates, along with Armaan and Aadar Jain, giving tough competition. Ranbir Kapoor says it's Rima bua.

However, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda declare Ranbir Kapoor to have an immense capacity to eat.

Nitasha Nanda says, "I think Ranbir loves to eat a lot."

Neetu Kapoor reveals how she was once shocked to see how much Ranbir eats: "He can really eat. Once, I was shocked. I said, 'Ranbir, you eat so much?'"

Tarun Mansukhani On Shooting With The Kapoor Clan And How Everyone Is A Foodie

It's no secret that the Kapoors love their food. In fact, Raj Kapoor used to feed his entire film unit to the extent that it became a ritual at his production house, RK Films. Kareena Kapoor has often spoken about her love for food, especially Chinese delights, homemade khichdi, paya and pickles.

Speaking about the family's shared love for food, creative producer Tarun Mansukhani told NDTV, "I think that's been passed on literally by generation, and it hasn't diminished even though it's now gone through four generations."

"You would think that each one is a star, and they must be egoistic. And you suddenly see that none of it is true. They are just a simple, loving family who loves food like crazy," he added, emphasising how closely knit the Kapoor clan is.

Dining With The Kapoors dropped on Netflix on November 21, 2025. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Rima Jain, Bharat Sahni and Neila Kapoor, among other members of the Kapoor clan.

