Bhumi Pednekar Goes Backless In A Glittery Falguni Shane Peacock Saree, The Perfect Diwali Style Inspiration

Time and again, Bhumi Pednekar has served us glam looks that have made us go gaga over her choices. This time, we are swooning over her NYC (New York City) Diwali party, for which she is dressed in a shiny and glittery ensemble from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock.

Below is a carousel that Bhumi shared on Instagram.

In one of the videos that went viral from the party, The Royals actor said that she wanted to wear a saree for the event, and this silver couture was perfect and tied up well. Her silver cut-out blouse was the star of her couture, with copper-hued flowers and silver lotus buds gracing the halter neck.

As for the saree, Bhumi did not go for the traditional draping of the pallu; instead kept it on her hands, which seems to be one of the most prominent styles of drapes of 2025. The actor completed the look with shimmer silver eyeshadow and lipstick in the shade of pink. She kept her curls loose and was seen having a blast while bursting a sparkler.

NYC Diwali Party

This year, the NYC Diwali party was organised by Anjula Acharia, manager of Priyanka Chopra. The attendees were from the South Asian community, including Priyanka Chopra, beauty influencer Aditya Madiraju, Nora Fatehi, Siddharth, and others.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share pictures from the event. She wrote, "Meeting old friends and new is always so heartwarming... but to see the incredible South Asian community and our allies turn up in gorgeous, sparkling Diwali outfits to celebrate the victory of good over evil was so emotional, especially when the world is going through so much. Wishing everyone love, peace and prosperity this Diwali season."