Mumbai Man Styles Mom's Old Saree As Dhoti, Internet Is Stunned

Fashion has been bending traditional rules for a while now, and gender-fluid styling is at the centre of this shift. From skirts on red carpets to pantsuits being reimagined in bold new ways, clothing is no longer bound by old categories of “men's wear” or “women's wear.”

Even sarees are no longer limited to women – men are styling them in fresh, fashion-forward looks.

What

One such experiment has gone viral, thanks to Mumbai-based fashion creator Bhooshan Malkani. In a short clip that's now making waves on Instagram, Bhooshan transformed a saree into a dhoti-inspired look.

Sharing the video, Bhooshan Malkani wrote, “This one's special look, draped in my mom's saree. They say style is what you make of it… but sometimes, it's what you inherit. This saree has seen her stories, and now it's part of mine.”

The personal touch made the outfit more than just a fashion statement; it was also about celebrating family and legacy.

The clip showed Bhooshan folding his mother's saree into a dhoti-style bottom. The addition of a crisp, well-fitted kurta balanced the drape beautifully. To elevate the look further, he used an inverted pallu, a detail rarely seen in mainstream saree styling.

Bhooshan secured it with a brooch. The finishing touches highlighted how simple styling tricks can completely transform a classic garment into something contemporary.

How Did The Internet React

The post has received praise across social media for blending culture with individuality and has gained 8 million views on Instagram.

A user wrote, “So amazing.” Another one called it “peak masculinity.” Many simply said, “Wow.” A comment read, “Prettiest outfit I've ever seen.” Someone called Bhooshan "a man of culture and elegance.”

By experimenting with a garment so deeply rooted in tradition, Bhooshan Malkani showed how fashion can be both personal and boundary-pushing. His saree-turned-dhoti is a reminder that the most powerful looks often come from reimagining what is already in our wardrobes.