Is Zoe Kravitz Dating Harry Styles After Channing Tatum Breakup?

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted together several times this summer in Europe. Recently, the pair was seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Rome. A video from their outing surfaced online on Monday.

The clip featured Zoë wearing a white dress and a black cap. She also carried a white tote bag on her shoulder. Harry Styles, on the other hand, was dressed in a denim jacket and jeans.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spotted together in Rome. pic.twitter.com/8lMEcIOIPW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2025

Last week, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen kissing at Rita's bistro in London. A source told The Sun, "Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing."

"She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere which is a ten-minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together, it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple," the source added.

Zoë Kravitz was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum. The couple broke off their engagement in October 2024. The actress addressed her breakup with Channing Tatum in an interview with Elle. She said, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."

Zoë Kravitz added, "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles most recently ended his relationship with actress Taylor Russell. The couple parted ways in May 2024. The singer was briefly rumoured to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski a year ago. Before that, he was in a relationship with director Olivia Wilde for almost two years.