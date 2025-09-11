Why Gen Z Wants More Long-Distance Relationships

Summer means sunshine, spontaneous trips, fun with friends - and sometimes, a little holiday romance. But for many couples who meet under the summer sun, the back-to-school or back-to-work season brings the toughest test: distance.

Do those miles signal the end of the story? Not for Gen Z. A recent study by Tinder reveals how today's daters are keeping the spark alive long after the suitcase is unpacked.

Love Beyond Pin Codes

But while the season may end, today's young daters aren't letting miles decide the fate of their love stories. For Gen Z in India, long-distance is no longer a dealbreaker - it's just part of the adventure.

Tinder's Year in Swipe 2024 data shows just how deeply travel is woven into Gen Z's dating lives, with travel ranking as the top interest among users.

For this generation, trips aren't just about where you go, but who you meet. Nearly half of young Indians are open to dating someone outside their city, a third are ready to start a relationship across international borders, and one in five have already met someone while traveling.

Expert Tips for Thriving in Long-Distance Love

Dr Chandni Tuganit, Tinder India's Relationship Expert, shares five fun and practical ways for Gen Z couples to keep the spark alive across time zones:

Plan 'Parallel Dates' - Pick a time, order food from the same cuisine, and get on video. Whether it's sushi or street-style chaat, eating "together" creates shared rituals and makes distance feel less daunting.

- Pick a time, order food from the same cuisine, and get on video. Whether it's sushi or street-style chaat, eating "together" creates shared rituals and makes distance feel less daunting. Create a 'Living Playlist' - Build a joint playlist where each partner adds songs based on mood or memory. It becomes an evolving love letter in music form, with every listen acting as a touchpoint across miles.

Build a joint playlist where each partner adds songs based on mood or memory. It becomes an evolving love letter in music form, with every listen acting as a touchpoint across miles. Book and Chill (Virtually) - Choose a book or show to consume together and set "chapter dates" to discuss. Shared stories create natural conversation and deeper bonding while giving you something to anticipate.

- Choose a book or show to consume together and set "chapter dates" to discuss. Shared stories create natural conversation and deeper bonding while giving you something to anticipate. Cook the Same Recipe, Miles Apart - Try the same recipe on a video call. Whether it's Maggi with a twist or pancakes with toppings, cooking side by side sparks teamwork and playfulness, even across borders.

- Try the same recipe on a video call. Whether it's Maggi with a twist or pancakes with toppings, cooking side by side sparks teamwork and playfulness, even across borders. Sync Your Night Rituals - From skincare to meditation or a gratitude check-in, ending the day with the same ritual (even virtually) gives a sense of rhythm and closeness, like falling asleep "together" despite the distance.

Whether you're in Delhi or on the other side of the world, distance is just a detail. For Gen Z, travel is about self-growth and discovery - and that includes discovering love across distances.