Not Coffee Or Clubs, Why Gen Z Is Going To The Movies For A First Date

Movies are a timeless first-date classic, combining shared experiences, laughs, and a hint of mystery in the dark, and it looks like singles are finally realising its potential.

What

Numbers show it too.

According to the latest survey from happn, the real-life dating app, nearly:

half of singles (44%) see movies as the perfect first-date activity, while 47% say it depends on the person.

Only a mere 9% prefer more interactive activities over the cinema.

When it comes to the ideal movie date, singles are looking for more than just a film - it's about the experience.

While 40% still prefer the magic of a traditional theater, 30% prefer to enjoy the romance of open-air screenings or the nostalgia of drive-in movies.

Timing matters too.

37% of Gen Z are open to a movie on the first date,

while 60% of millennials prefer to wait until they feel at ease, showing how approaches to dating differ across generations.

Beyond the setting and timing, the choice of movie itself plays a key role in shaping the connection between Singles.

Rom-coms lead with 32%

Thrillers follow at 29%

Horror appeals to 23%, showing that singles value a mix of laughs, suspense, and even a few chills.

Why It Works

Experts suggest that shared tastes can spark instant chemistry, yet many Singles believe that opposites can be just as exciting - showing that personality often matters more than preference.

But connection isn't just about the movie choice; it's also shaped by how the date is experienced together. Checking phones or chatting during the movie tops the list of red flags, while most singles agree that a date disliking their favorite movie isn't a dealbreaker.

For them, the shared experience and chemistry matter more than identical tastes.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, "Movies are more than entertainment, they're a way to bond and spark chemistry. Movie dates are more personal and meaningful. It's about turning simple outings into shared memories that bring people closer."

