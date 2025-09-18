From Sri Lanka To Croatia, Why Wild Swimming Is The Wellness Trend Ruling Luxury Hotels

When the Indus Valley Civilisation built the Great Bath in Mohenjo Daro, little did they imagine that swimming pools would one day become indispensable worldwide. Constructed 5,000 years ago, the Great Bath is considered the world's first swimming pool.

Since then, swimming pools have evolved dramatically; from infinity pools on skyscrapers like Marina Bay Sands to Y-40 Deep Joy, the world's deepest pool at 42.15 metres. These manmade water bodies have evolved in size, shape, and spectacle, and today, a hotel or resort without a swimming pool is almost unthinkable.

Now, take that swimming a notch higher. Or outside, if you will.

Wild swimming (which used to be just swimming once upon a time) became an acitivity that many people in the West turned to to escape the Covid lockdowns a few years ago. In the UK, the popularity of wild swimming shot through the roof. It soon became a hot wellness trend that people just couldn't have enough of.

Wild swimming comes with a bouquet of benefits, but first, what is it?

What Is Wild Swimming?

Wild swimming, a rising wellness practice, is swimming in natural and unheated water like rivers, lakes or the sea. The trend is praised for fostering a deep connection with nature, and is known to enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Boosting immunity, reducing anxiety, speeding up muscle recovery and promoting peace of mind are all perks that wild swimming comes with. It is also an activity associated with alleviating grief, managing stress or pain, and offering a sense of presence and healing in nature.

And luxury hotels are cashing in on the growing trend. A pool is no longer just enough to entice the guest who wants more of swimming in the wild, beyond the confines of the resort.

"Wellness is fast emerging as the new currency of luxury travel for Indian consumers. With the Indian wellness tourism market already valued at over USD 32 billion and projected to nearly double in the next decade, the shift is clear holidays are no longer only about indulgence, but about genuine renewal and balance," Hemant Mediratta, Founder and CEO of luxury representation company One Rep Global, tells NDTV.

Losinj Hotels And Villas, Croatia

On the island of Losinj in Croatia, for example, Losinj Villas combine privacy with access to wild swimming in turquoise coves, says Mediratta.

Photo: Losinj Hotels and Villas

"Destinations like Losinj Villas in Croatia embody this evolution. The island is renowned for its healing climate and Mediterranean flora, and villas here combine privacy with access to wild swimming in turquoise coves, pine-fringed walking trails, and therapies that draw on centuries of natural wellness traditions. This creates an experience where nature itself becomes part of the restorative journey," says Mediratta.

"For the new-age Indian traveller, burdened with long work hours, urban stress, and digital fatigue, such experiences go far beyond conventional luxury. They represent an investment in physical, mental, and emotional reset -- where destinations like Losinj serve not just as getaways, but as gateways to transformation," adds Mediratta.

Cape Weligama, Sri Lanka

Closer home, neighbouring Sri Lanka is a wild-swimmer's midsummer dream. At Cape Weligama, guests have direct access to a calm swimming bay, and a secluded beach that offers a safe entry into the ocean.

Photo: Cape Weligama, Sri Lanka

Chamindra Goonewardene, VP Sales and Marketing at Resplendent Ceylon, tells NDTV, "Perched on a dramatic clifftop, Cape Weligama offers the perfect setting for this adventure. Swim through colourful fishes, and if you're lucky, glide alongside a sea turtle. Whether you're seeking serenity or a bit of ocean thrill, Cape Weligama delivers a wild swimming experience wrapped in luxury and natural beauty."

Six Senses Ibiza, Spain

Six Senses Ibiza, in Spain, makes the wild swimming experience an unforgettable one. Their "Movement Underwater" programme is a photoshoot with a professional photographer that guests can opt for. This is wild swimming in the sea, in addition to learning about marine life conservation.

Photo: Six Senses Ibiza, Spain

The resort also arranges for a day trip to Formentera, Ibiza's sister island, where people can spend the day swimming around in the azure waters of the Mediterranean.

Scweizerhof Flims Romantik Hotel & Spa, Switzerland

A few countries away, in the quiet little town of Flims in Switzerland lies Scweizerhof Flims Romantik Hotel & Spa. The hotel is located a stone's throw from Caumasee, a lake that becomes the grazing ground of people in summer.

Caumasee, Switzerland. Photo: Author

Wild swimming is a big deal in Caumasee, and the lake's crystal clear waters are just the outdoor therapy you need in a country like Switzerland, which is landlocked but more than makes up for the lack of sea with its abundance of lakes (all of which are fit for a swim in, or drinking from, by the way).

Auberge du Pere Bise, France

For Auberge du Pere Bise in Talloires, France, Lake Annecy is the main character. The retreat, part of the Relais & Chateaux collection, sits on the shores of Lake Annecy and all roads from the property, literally, lead to the lake.

Photo: Auberge du Pere Bise in Talloires, France

During winter, Auberge du Père Bise offers breathing sessions with immersion in the lake water, when it is at a temperature of less than 10°C. This practice, the resort tells NDTV, is "rapidly expanding".

Lizard Island Resort, Australia

On the other end of the Earth, in Australia, Lizard Island Resort is the only all-inclusive resort in the country that's located directly on the Great Barrier Reef. The resort is set within the National Park and offers an unmatched connection to the Great Barrier Reef.

Photo: Lizard Island Resort, Australia

It is surrounded by 24 secluded white-sand beaches, all of which assure privacy, and the perfect setting for wild swimming.

Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach, Indonesia

Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach, located on a peninsula just north of the town of Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Indonesia, offers a range of water activities. Swimming in the ocean is an activity you cannot not do at Ayana.

Photo: Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach, Indonesia

The beach resort is also a gateway to the Komodo National Park, where you can spend a day with the dragons.

Remember To Breathe

As pools became all-too mainstream, a wild swim has consistently risen in the ranks of what true luxury stands for. A dive in natural water, while a high-end resort takes care of your after-swim shower and spa, is all too tempting. Remember to breathe.

