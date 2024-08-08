'I Prefer The Kurta Chandra With The Turla' Says Diljit Dosanjh On His Favourite Performance Look

Diljit Dosanjh On His Performance Outfits: "I Prefer A Traditional Look"

Diljit Dosanjh has garnered a name for himself beyond the scope of music. He may have peaked as a singer and made his way into films but for many, he is also a force of fashion. It is not difficult to see why. His funky co-ord sets with prints and unique silhouettes have a separate fanbase from his entertainment one. Esquire magazine highlighted the singer's influence in their latest story featuring the singer himself. He has a keen eye for detail. Colour composition, contemporary trends mixed with vintage finds and Diljit Dosanjh's cool swag. For his first look, the singer donned a printed paisley jacket from Baroodi with beige wide-legged trousers and a bright red turban to contrast with the earthen colours.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Was Right When He Thought It Was A Good Idea To "Recharge His Soul" With A Scenic Hike At The Yosemite National Park

Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine

For his next look, he picked a printed jacket from Almost Gods and a dark blue pair of trousers from Second/Layer. He loves his high fashion and unique offerings from the fashion world. His favourite brands are "Bode, Loewe and Bottega" and his niche taste reflects perfectly in his on and off-screen persona.

Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine

Printed trousers tread a fine line between edgy and tacky. Luckily for Diljit Dosanjh, the latter is never an option. His third look comprises a printed pair of trousers, a white tee, a leather vest jacket and yellow sneakers from Marni.

Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's ₹1.2 Crore Watch And Nike Sneakers Paired Well With His Punjabi Ethnic Look On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

"When I perform onstage, I prefer the traditional look. Kurta Chandra with the Turla. Raghavendra Rathore is an Indian guy who designed all the Kurta Chandra stage dress for me. I prefer the traditional look to perform onstage" said the singer when he was asked what his on-stage fashion preference was. For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh's epic performances at Coachella and the Jimmy Fallon show were in stylish yet traditional fashion. For this leg of the interview, he wore a leather patchwork jacket from L'avenir Skins, black trousers and sneakers from Nike Air Jordans.

Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine

His fifth and final look, a white co-ord set with a quilted vest top is perhaps one of his most minimal. But that goes to show that even his less is more approach is better than anyone else's.

Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine

Dapper style with a swagger touch has Diljit Dosanjh's name written all over it.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Gears Up For Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 With A Power-Packed Workout