Diljit Dosanjh Was Right When He Thought It Was A Good Idea To 'Recharge His Soul' With A Scenic Hike At The Yosemite National Park

Diljit Dosanjh scenic hike offered immaculate vibes and views

Diljit Dosanjh is ready to make the audience groove at his Los Angeles concert on Wednesday. Before that, the Punjabi singer-turned-actor decided to “cleanse his aura”, presumably to alleviate any stress. How he did do that you ask? Well, by hiking up the steep Sierra Nevada mountain slopes at Yosemite National Park in California. In a montage on Instagram, the singer was seen was seen admiring a gushing waterfall, standing at the edge of a rock. He dipped his feet into the ground and let the rushing waters wash over his feet. He even filled his bottle from the natural stream. The lush greenery surrounding the region made us crave a vacation.

Like Diljit Dosanjh, if you wish to spend some time amid Californian nature, these are the places you should not miss.

1. Calaveras Big Tree State Park

It is a fairly less-crowded place that is home to two magnificent giant sequoia tree groves. A moderately difficult trek will take you to the location. You will be rewarded with grand vistas of sequoia and redwood trees.

2. Carmel River State Beach

The white sandy beach is a paradise on Earth. A Carmel River-created lagoon attracts several waterfowls and songbirds, making it an ideal destination for bird-watching. You can enjoy a romantic sunset with your partner. Swimming is not advised for tourists.

3. Channel Islands National Park

Out of the eight islands here, five are national parklands while the rest remain devoid of any permanent human settlements. You need to undertake a boat ride to reach the destination. This remote land might be sans any restaurants or stores but its scenic beauty involving rocky cliffs, tide pools, pebble beaches, and unique flora are worth admiring.

4. Fern Canyon

Verdant ferns from ancient times adorn the towering walls of this narrow canyon. The lush vegetation and miniature waterfalls will make you believe that you have landed in the fictional Jurassic Park World.

5. June Lake

Known as the Switzerland of California, June Lake is dotted with alpine forests, sparkling lakes, and plenty of wildflowers. It is an incredible hiking spot, lined with various cafes to satiate your appetite.

