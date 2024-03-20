Diljit Dosanjh Twinning With American Rapper Saweetie In Zesty Yellow Outfits Is Just The Collaboration Worth Waiting For

Diljit Twins And Wins With Rapper Saweetie In A Zesty Yellow Style Collab

Diljit Dosanjh and his international collaborations have everyone talking. After making people groove to his electrifying performance with Ed Sheeran, Diljit has now has his fans eagerly anticipating what his upcoming collaboration with American rapper Saweetie has in store. The Punjabi singer recently left the internet buzzing, as he teased his upcoming song Any Time. But what caught our attention was their recent twinning and winning game. Diljit and Saweetie looked fresh as a daisy in yellow ensembles. Diljit wore a bright yellow full-sleeved shirt atop a contrasting white round-neck T-shirt. He teamed it with faded yellow jeans and tan colour boots. The bright red turban played a stunning contrast to his zesty look.

Saweetie, on the other hand, appeared to be recreating her Icy Girl moment in her strappy bodycon gown with an over-the-top floor-sweeping fur coat. The strappy gown featured a plunging V-neckline that led to cut-out detailing around her midriff. Its bodice with the gathered detailing highlighted a gleaming embellishment that extended to a thigh-high front slit and vent extension. She teamed her look with matching yellow glossy platform heels. A choker-style diamond necklace added the gleam, while her elaborate hat added that bit of drama.

Not long before, a few pictures of Diljit Dosanjh and Saweetie recording their track went viral. Turns out, they were twinning in those too. Diljit picked an oversized sleeveless tee with black trousers and a white turban. He teamed it with tan boots. Saweetie kept it chic in a pullover of a similar hue and she paired it with white baggy trousers.

Diljit Dosanjh's twinning and winning game didn't stop there. He pulled a stunner during Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert. The two singing sensations were spotted matching in an all-black look. Keeping it casual, Ed slipped into a round-neck T-shirt with black trousers and matching sports shoes. Diljit carried his signature look in a black T-shirt that he wore beneath a bomber jacket. He teamed it all with oversized baggy pants. Once again his red turban created a welcome contrast.

With this statement-making precursor to the collaboration, it's hard to doubt that his fans are eagerly awaiting Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming track Any Time with Saweetie.