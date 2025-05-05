Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye At Met Gala 2025, Diljit Dosanjh Takes His Style And Vibrant Humour To NYC

Diljit Dosanjh just dropped a LOL moment on Instagram and it came wrapped in the most stylish black envelope. The Punjabi-singer-turned-actor is all set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025, and he is doing it in signature Diljit style.

Oh, and here is the iconic bit- he is going to be the first-ever Punjabi actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet, one of the biggest fashion event in the world, which is happening in New York City on May 5.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh, dressed in an oh-so-cool black-and-white outfit, gave fans a peek at his invitation- and the way he hypes it up in Punjabi is hilarious.

Holding up the envelope, the singer-actor cheekily tells his relatives to skip sending wedding invites because 'THIS' is the only one that matters right now. He even asks the cameraman to zoom in for dramatic effect as he proudly shows off the invitation.

Diljit Dosanjh then dives into this year's Met Gala theme- "Black Dandyism" – and pulls out a little card that strictly mentions: “No phones or recording devices allowed inside the museum.” Classic Met Gala rules, but trust Diljit to even make that sound fun.

The global star gives a quick shoutout to this year's co-chairs A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, with LeBron James as the honorary chair, and humbly thanks Anna Wintour for the invite.

Oh, and do not miss the moment when Diljit Dosanjh hilariously says the pass is for one person only, joking about how he would take his fans if it wasn't a “per plate, per person” kind of deal.

Before signing off with his trademark “Punjabi aa gaye oye!”, Diljit throws it out to his fans and asks what he should wear for the most fashionable night of the year.

Diljit Dosanjh will not be the only Indian star lighting up the red carpet at Met Gala 2025.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and mom-to-be Kiara Advani are also making their grand debut this year. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who is no stranger to the Met steps, will be making her fifth appearance at the event.