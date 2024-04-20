Diljit Dosanjh Gears Up For Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 With A Power-Packed Workout

Diljit Gears Up For Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 With A Power-Packed Workout

Diljit Dosanjh has made a name for himself in the music world and he has been making waves like no one else. The singer has gone beyond all boundaries to set the bar higher with his music and fashion. After announcing the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, the singer is gearing up for his first concert in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before starting his tour, Diljit was getting his fitness game right on point and he gave us a glimpse of the same. The singer posted a video on Instagram where he was seen setting the bar higher with his hardcore workout drill. He started off with a shoulder press that helps in improving the shoulder muscles and builds strength. He then performed a variation of leg raises on the machine that looked effortlessly easy for him. We are taking all the notes from Diljit to up our workout regimen.

Also Read: For His Performance As Coachella's First Punjabi Artist, Diljit Dosanjh Paid Tribute To His Punjabi Roots In A Black Tamba, Kurta And Turban

While Diljit Dosanjh's distinctive style is a game changer, his fitness regimen too is worth bookmarking for some workout inspiration. When not busy entertaining his fans with new hits, the singer always manages to set some fitness inspiration. Previously, Diljit posted a fitness video in which he was seen doing an intense back press on a machine. This form is great for toning the back and builds muscle strength. Additionally, it also helps to improve posture.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Is Chilling Quite Literally In Snow-Filled Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh And Here's How You Can Too

Diljot Dosanjh's workout series will simply inspire you to hit the gym