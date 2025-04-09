Alanna Panday Looks Like A Vision In White In A Sheer Crochet Dress

Alanna Panday is currently treating her fans with her travel snippets. The social media star is currently enjoying her family trip to the Maldives.

Sharing daily snippets of her travel diaries, the star is leaving no chance to give major travel fashion goals. Recently, Alanna posted a fun video on her Instagram, showing off a fun parenting travel hack. What grabbed our attention was her stylish crochet dress.

For her vacation, the star was seen wearing an all-white sheer crochet strapless dress. Her dress featured a plunging neckline detailing that accentuated her curves just fine. Her crochet dress came with intricate floral detailings with a body-hugging fit that swiftly transformed to fringes down the hem. The star further elevated her look by accessorising it with a pearl necklace, a pair of golden earrings, a golden watch and sunglasses. Keeping up with the look, the star went with subtle overall makeup, with lots of SPF, a glowy base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter and glossy pink lips, she looked stunning as ever.