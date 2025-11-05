Dehradun Literature Festival To Be Held From November 14 To 16. Details Here

The 7th edition of the prestigious Dehradun Literature Festival is set to take place from November 14 to 16 at Doon International School. This year's theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity” which sets the tone for conversations celebrating diverse topics under one platform.

About The Event

The event will be graced by numerous notable figures from various domains including Usha Uthup, Imtiaz Ali, Shefali Shah, Nandita Das, Shobhaa De, Former CJI Chandrachud, Bhawana Somaaya, Rujuta Diwekar, Osho Jain and many more.

One of the top highlights of the 2025 edition is three prestigious awards that recognise literary excellence, resilience and regional stewardship. The Ruskin Bond Literary Award honours remarkable contributions to literature, the Shivani – Iron Lady of the Hills Award recognises resilience and empowerment and the Guardians of Himalayas Award commemorates efforts dedicated to preserving the unique Himalayan ethos.

This year's line-up and programming reflect the true spirit of a multidisciplinary festival, weaving together literature, arts, culture, cinema, music, food, and more.

The Key Speakers

Books and Ideas: Justice DY Chandrachud will headline two conversations – one with school students on “We the Students: Dialogue on Democracy” and another on “Justice, Democracy and the Idea of India.” Acclaimed authors Divya Prakash Dubey, Abhay K Anamika, Sam Dalrymple, Roopa Pai, and Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan will explore storytelling, history, and new literary voices.

A powerful women directors' roundtable with Nandita Das and Leena Yadav will explore shifting narratives in Indian cinema. "Apna Apna Normal" reunites the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par to reflect on representation and inclusivity. Speakers on panel will be Gurpal Singh, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Manuj Sharma, and Ashish Pendse. Actors Prit Kamani, Namita Dubey, Nidhi Bisht and Chandan Roy.

Spiritual leader Jaya Kishori will reflect on her new book in "Living the 'It's Okay' Path," offering insight into acceptance and resilience. Rujuta Diwekar will also feature in sessions that bring health and lifestyle to the centre of dialogue.

Since its inception in 2017, Dehradun Literature Festival has become one of India's most admired annual literature, arts and cultural festivals. In the past, it has hosted an illustrious selection of literary and cultural stalwarts including Sadhguru, Sonu Nigam, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Piyush Pandey, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sharmila Tagore, among many others.