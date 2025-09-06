Japan Is Offering Permanent Residency To Indians For Under Rs 5,000 But There's A Catch

From the cherry blossom season to the fascinating streets of Tokyo, Japan is a beautiful place that many people aspire to live in. If you want to live in Japan, the country offers Permanent Residency that allows foreigners to live in the Land of the Rising Sun indefinitely, and Indians can apply too.

What Is Japan's Permanent Residency

Japan Permanent Residency is a visa status that allows a foreign national to reside in the country for as long as they want. You are eligible for Japanese Permanent Residency if you have lived in Japan for at least 10 years.

Who Is Eligible

Here are the eligibility criteria you need to meet if you want Japanese PR:

You have been living in Japan for at least 10 years.

You have the financial means.

You have no criminal record or history of violating immigration laws.

If you have been married to a Japanese national or permanent resident for more than three years and have been residing in Japan for at least one year.

Children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents can apply for PR after one year of residence.

Japan has a points-based system for highly skilled professionals. If an applicant scores 70 points, they can apply after three years of continuous residency. If they score 80 points or more, the waiting period is reduced to just one year.

Documents Required

Application Form for Permanent Residence.

A valid passport and residence card.

Certificate of Residence, proof of employment/income, and recent bank statements.

Tax payment certificates, proof of social security contributions.

Documents from a guarantor (letter of guarantee, proof of their income/status).

Marriage/family registration documents, if applicable.

Important: All documents must be in Japanese or accompanied by translations.

How To Apply

Gather all required documents.

Submit your application to the local Immigration Bureau before the current visa expires.

Pay the application fee, which is 8,000 Japanese Yen (approximately Rs 4,789), via revenue stamps.

Wait for processing, which may take 4–8 months, but this may vary.

Once approved, exchange the current residence card for a new one at the local municipal or ward office.

To maintain your PR status, you must be physically present in Japan for more than six months during each 12-month period preceding and during the application.