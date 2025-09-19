Ananya Panday Shuts Down Trolls Over Tan Look At Aryan Khan's <i>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</i> Premiere

Actor Ananya Panday was seen all tanned up at Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai on 17 September. Just back from a holiday in the Maldives, she wore a glamorous gown featuring head-to-toe rhinestone embellishments in a dreamy champagne hue, with her shoulders and arms tanned - which became the talk of the town.

While the Call Me Bae actress looked as stylish as ever in the outfit, it was her tanned glow that grabbed everyone's attention. Many people on the internet commented that her body tan was "fake".

A Reddit post featuring Ananya Panday in her bronzed look had mixed reactions from the internet. While some called it a "weird bronze", others said her "lips and cheeks look mismatched".

"The whole makeup and tan are giving Kim K (Kim Kardashian) during her viral days in the 2000s, which is bad because back then they did not have all kinds of makeup products and techniques that exist now," wrote a Reddit user.

How Ananya Panday Reacted

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories to address trolls. She shared in a video, "I'm a fan of the tan (laughing face emoji)."

Ananya Panday addresses trolls in latest post. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

Many of her fans loved her reaction and lauded her for showing off her tanned look. One Instagram user wrote, "Perfect goddess beauty." Another commented, "Loving the tan," while another wrote, "Girlyyy flaunt her tanning like it's nothing, she's a beauty for real."

Ananya Panday also shared a reel from the event with the caption, "Why does it feel so good to be bad, shining away for the #TheBadsOfBollywood which is out now on @netflix. It's crazy, check it out."

Ananya Panday wore a shimmering maxi dress by the designer label Self-Portrait. Her dress was covered in rhinestones that added to the allure of the outfit. The lace trim, along with the asymmetric neckline and sultry side split, enhanced the look. The dress is priced at 830 euros (approximately Rs 86,200) on the brand's website. For makeup, she went for luminous skin, glossy pink lips and beachy waves.