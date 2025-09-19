How Mallika Sherawat Keeps Herself Fit At 48 With A Combination Workout

Mallika Sherawat, who made her Bollywood comeback last year with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, continues to inspire fans with her fitness diaries. From strength training to cardio and acupuncture to yoga, the 48-year-old often motivates fans to practice holistic well-being.

Mallika Sherawat recently shared a video on Instagram inspiring millions to hit the gym. Dressed in all-black athleisure, the actress performed a range of versatile exercises, showcasing remarkable strength and determination. The caption read, "There are no shortcuts to health - nothing replaces the power of regular exercise and consistency."

Mallika Sherawat's gym regimen comprised a combination workout designed to improve flexibility, burn calories, tone muscles and enhance overall stamina. She kicked off her session with a few sets of cycling, followed by leg curls and rope pulls.

Benefits Of These Exercises

Leg Curls: This exercise targets the hamstring muscles. Strong hamstrings are crucial for supporting the knees and building lower-body strength, stability and mobility. Performing leg curls consistently can reduce the risk of injuries, especially during activities like running, jumping, or sports requiring leg power.

Rope Pulls: These are an upper-body exercise that challenges multiple muscle groups simultaneously. They work the arms, shoulders, back and core. Since rope pulls mimic natural pulling movements, they help build functional strength for everyday activities.

Back in July, Mallika Sherawat offered fans a peek into her wellness therapy. In an Instagram post, the actress was seen undergoing the treatment with fine needles carefully placed on her face. The session also included a sound healing ritual to alleviate stress. "Weekend Reset: Acupuncture coupled with sound healing is my ultimate self-care ritual," she wrote in the caption. Read all about it here.