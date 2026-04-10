Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan And Other South Stars React To Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Leak: "Kill Piracy"

Vijay's last film before he fully ventures into politics, Jana Nayagan, has been facing multiple delays. The film, which was earlier set to release on January 9, has now run into fresh trouble after a five-minute clip was reportedly leaked online.

Now several celebrities from the South film fraternity have expressed their disappointment over the same.

Reactions

Chiranjeevi wrote, "The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema."

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.



Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.



My thoughts and support… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan of Parasakthi fame wrote,"Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people-please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry. #JanaNayagan."

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.



Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.



Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

G.V. Prakash Kumar, a prominent composer, actor, and producer in Tamil cinema, shared a post, "Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hard work. So much blood and sweat goes into filmmaking. Painful."

Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making .



Painful .



🙏🙏🙏#jananayagan — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 10, 2026

Vijay Antony, who has gained recognition as an Indian music composer, playback singer, actor, and producer in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, also took to social media to express his sorrow.

He penned, "Sad to see Jana Nayagan affected by piracy. I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release."

Sad to see Jananayakan affected by piracy.



I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release. — vijayantony (@vijayantony) April 10, 2026

Sibi Sathyaraj, son of veteran actor Sathyaraj, said, "Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footage being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money, effort and hard work involved in making a movie. Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!"

Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie.Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!🙏 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 10, 2026

Tamil actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj added, "Someone's dream is bleeding online. Please let's not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip. Let the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone."

Someone's dream is bleeding online

Please let's not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip

Let' the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone

🙏🏻 — Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) April 10, 2026

Indian film director, producer, screenwriter in Tamil cinema - Karthik Subbaraj, "Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People."

Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan



PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 10, 2026

Indian actor and producer in Tamil cinema, Jiiva also wrote, "Deeply disheartened by the recent piracy issue surrounding namma #Thalapathy's #Jananayagan. Please refrain from sharing or encouraging such content. If you support piracy, you're not a fan, you're part of the problem. Let's wait, watch, and celebrate the man the way it's meant to be ,only in theatres. This isn't just content - it's sweat, blood, and years of relentless passion. Don't betray it! The concerned person should face the consequences immediately."

Deeply disheartened by the recent piracy issue surrounding namma #Thalapathy's #Jananayagan. Please refrain from sharing or encouraging such content. If you support piracy, you're not a fan, you're part of the problem. Let's wait, watch, and celebrate the man the way it's meant… — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) April 10, 2026

Details

According to unconfirmed reports, the leaked video features the film's title credits along with Thalapathy Vijay's introduction scene. The clip has been circulating widely across social media platforms.

Fans have taken to social media to tag the producer, KVN Productions, and have appealed for strict action against those responsible for leaking and sharing the video. The footage is believed to have been leaked from the editing room.



The allegedly leaked clip also shows a man pausing the video towards the end, as per reports, raising further questions about how the footage was recorded and released. There has been no official statement from the makers so far.

Jana Nayagan Release Delay

After missing its January 9 release date, the makers had hoped to bring the film to cinemas in February, but that did not materialise either. Last month, Canada-based York Cinemas said that Jana Nayagan is unlikely to be released before April 30, and announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the film.

The Tamil film reportedly contains political references, which led the Censor Board to forward it to the Election Commission, particularly after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 15 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections beginning on April 23. The vote count is scheduled for May 4.

After weeks of silence over the fate of his much-awaited film, Vijay recently made indirect remarks accusing the BJP-led central government of playing a "blame game" over the delay in certification of his farewell film.

Billed as Vijay's final film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

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