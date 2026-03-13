<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Bookings: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide For Paid Previews

The countdown has begun for Dhurandhar 2. Advance bookings for the film's paid previews-scheduled for March 18-are showing a strong trend. Going by current trends, the film is poised to register a gigantic opening weekend haul, even as full-fledged bookings in India are yet to open.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has "crossed a massive 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend"-seven days before its theatrical release.

The film has sold over four lakh tickets in India for premiere shows, reflecting strong audience demand across multiplexes and single screens.

"Dhurandhar 2 has grossed around 21.50 crore in India for its March 18 premiere, while overseas markets-especially North America-have contributed heavily to the advance sales. The overseas pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are around 35 crores, including around 27 crores from North America alone," reported Sacnilk.

The film's upward advance booking trend is prompting speculation that it might cross Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend, reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, shows Ranveer Singh returning in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, replete with high-octane action and violent scenes, setting the mood for another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December last year, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and setting a record as the highest grosser in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this second installment.

Advance bookings for the film started on Saturday (March 7) for paid previews.

The highest sales were witnessed in Hindi, with 381,735 tickets sold so far, followed by Tamil at 17,633 and other languages.

Bookings for March 19 have not started yet.