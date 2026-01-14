Rehman Dakait Akshaye Khanna To Return In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> On Fan Demand

Dhurandhar's massive success is now directly influencing the creative course of its sequel. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has decided to return to the editing table with Dhurandhar 2, planning an additional shoot that will bring Akshaye Khanna back into the fold after the unexpected and viral response to his character in the first film.

While Dhurandhar went on to deliver a historic box office performance, one of its biggest post-release talking points was Rehman Dakait. Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of the character struck a chord with audiences, triggering widespread online chatter, fan theories, and demands for more screen time.

From menacing stillness to pivotal dialogue beats, the character quickly became one of the film's most discussed elements.

Adding to the buzz was Akshaye's appearance in the song Fa9la by Flipperachi. His brief but striking dance moves in the track went viral across platforms, further amplifying the popularity of Rehman Dakait and reinforcing the audience's appetite to see more of the character.

Sources tell us that Dhurandhar 2, which had already completed its principal shoot, is now set for selective reshoots. The additional filming, expected to begin towards the end of this month, will be supervised by Aditya Dhar himself and will specifically involve Akshaye Khanna.

What makes this move particularly intriguing is Rehman Dakait's fate in the first film. The character dies in Dhurandhar, making his return in the sequel both a narrative challenge and an opportunity. How Aditya Dhar, known for his sharp writing and layered storytelling, chooses to navigate this is now a key point of curiosity.

Industry chatter suggests that the sequel may lean heavily on flashbacks to expand Rehman Dakait's backstory, his rise, and the choices that defined him.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. With the sequel already locked and targeted additions now underway, the makers appear focused on strengthening the universe rather than altering its core.