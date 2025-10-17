Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Johnnie Walker's Diwali Ball In A Fiery Rahul Mishra Gown

Priyanka Chopra's sartorial mood board features feminine silhouettes that come with a risque spin. The actress' grace and effortless charm are simply the cherry on top of the cake. On another page from her fashion file, the diva attended Johnnie Walker's Diwali Ball in London dressed in a fiery red gown.

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from the special night on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted It's my favourite time of the year and celebrating Diwali with incredible achievers at the gorgeous Dorchester hotel in one of my favourite cities in the world with our incredible partners at @johnniewalker, @johnniewalkerus and @rahulmishra_7 was so special."

Ditching the usual ethnic ensembles, Priyanka Chopra showed up in a striking bright red gown. The dress came with a corset-style bodice and one shoulder strap. It also featured layered draping that cascaded into a sheer, intricately embellished train. With its luminous fabric, vibrant red colour and flawless construction, the gown was a true masterpiece, embodying the perfect fusion of glamour and festive flair for the Diwali Ball.

Priyanka Chopra elevated her stunning appearance with stunning accessories including a pair of show-stopping diamond drop earrings and a stylish bracelet on her wrist. She paired the red outfit with matching high heels that complemented her overall look.

Her makeup was impeccably done, comprising shimmery eyeshadow, voluminous lashes accentuated with mascara, precise winged eyeliner, well-defined brows and a radiant highlighter that added to her glow. A bold, bright red lipstick brought the entire look together perfectly. With her luscious hair elegantly styled in a sleek bun, Priyanka Chopra completed her glamorous look with finesse.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is now set to star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She also has a SS Rajamouli's directorial in the line-up.