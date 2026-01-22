Influencer Blames Man For 'Ruining Her Video', Internet Slams Her 'Entitlement'

A social media influencer recently found herself at the centre of a major controversy after a video of her publicly shaming an innocent bystander for allegedly ruining her video went viral on the internet.

The clip showed content creator Amulya Rattan filming a fit check of herself on a public street. As she walked backwards away from the camera, a man walked behind her to the other side, seemingly oblivious to the fact that she was shooting a video.

Annoyed at him for ruining her shot, Amulya said, "Zero sense hai, zero. Someone is filming a video, just go in between. Where is civic sense?" In a separate clip, she added, "And no sorry, I made a mistake, nothing. They will just come in between. I get irritated by these small things."

The video was shared on X with a side note that read, "What do these influencers think that every public place is their private property. Look at the audacity of this girl to blame the person who was just walking by and didn't even notice her. Next time, the whole street will be closed for her to record her "fit check."

Several users shared their reactions to the video in the comment section. One user wrote, "That man should have walked from the front. Entitled nobodies."

Another added, "Influencers need to pay rent, hire some secluded sections of the street. It can be a good revenue stream for the local authority."

Someone else commented, "These people call themselves influencer shooting videos and photos but can't change the camera setting to flip the image (for selfie camera). All texts in the background appear as a mirror unless you change the setting."

"What an entitled brat! She has 0 sense of basic manners," remarked a viewer.

It seems like the influencer's attempt to go viral backfired and the internet's got a front-row seat to her epic embarrassment.