How The Kohinoor Diamond Brought Death And Devastation For All Its Male Owners

Kohinoor, the world's most expensive diamond, is part of the British Crown Jewels. Often called priceless, the rare gem has a tumultuous past, yet holds great significance in history.

While most people look at Kohinoor with yearning and admire its cuts and shine, they remain unaware of its curse. Weighing around 105.6k, the diamond means 'Mountain of Light' in Persian, and it is believed to bring bad luck to the male owners.

This is not just a stroll down the pages of history that made Kohinoor the priceless gem, but also about how it has been the motivation for betrayals among royals that earned it the label of being 'cursed'.

Origin Of The Kohinoor

Before we get to the misfortune trapped inside the 105.6k diamond, let's dive into its origin.

As per the Odisha State Archives, the gem was reportedly first discovered in Kollur Mines in the Golconda Region, which is now a part of Telangana, during the Kakatiya Dynasty in the 13th century.

It has always been known for its exceptional clarity, an unusual colour that allows it to trap the light, an impeccable crystal structure, and its giant size, which has been a source of greed and ego boost among its owners.

Its ownership has been passed among various Hindu, Afghan, Persian, Mongolian, and Sikh kings, who reportedly fought bloody battles to get their hands on it. The recorded lives of these rulers showcase a few similarities - violence, treachery, torture, and murder.

Replica of the Kohinoor diamond. Photo: Wikipedia

The Curse Of The Kohinoor

Kings in the past have fought over land, resources, reign, wealth, reputation, throne, women, identity, and religion. But never over a piece of jewellery or gem. However, Kohinoor is believed to have attracted misfortune for its male owners.

It might not have been the motivation for a battle, but kings who owned it suffered a lot.

In the 1290s, Alauddin Khilji murdered his uncle, Sultan Jalal-Ud-Din, to seize the throne of the Delhi Sultanate, and later acquired the priceless gem during his military campaigns in South India.

Did you know that Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's Peacock Throne was embellished with the Kohinoor? He was not only betrayed by his son Aurangzeb, but he also spent his last years imprisoned in the Agra Fort.

In 1739, Nadir Shah, the founder of the Afsharid dynasty of Iran , became the proud owner of the diamond via a shrewd exchange of turbans with Mughal Emperor Muhammad Shah. He heard the rumour that some of his soldiers were killed and ordered a massacre in Delhi, killing reportedly 30,000 people over 9 hours.

The Kohinoor remained with Nadir Shah until he was assassinated in 1747. The diamond was passed on to his grandson, Shahrokh Shah, who was killed by Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar in 1796.

Later, Shah Shuja Durrani possessed the Kohinoor and wore it in a bracelet. But he was forced to surrender the gem to Maharaja Ranjit Singh in exchange for his protection.

When Maharaja Ranjit Singh died in 1839, the diamond was passed on to his first son, Kharak Singh, who was reportedly poisoned in prison. His grandson, Nau Nihal Singh, mysteriously died.

Later, Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, acquired the diamond. He was only 10 years old when the British Raj annexed the Sikh Empire in 1849. The Last Treaty of Lahore was signed by Maharaja Duleep Singh and British representatives, and the Kohinoor diamond was gifted to Queen Victoria.

The Revolt of 1857 shook the East India Company, and the Britishers were aware of the 'curse' of the priceless gem. Hence, they never let a male heir wear it. Among the British Royals, the Kohinoor diamond crown was worn by Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, Queen Mother Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, and Queen Elizabeth II.

#WATCH | Delhi | On any communication between India & UK on 'Kohinoor', UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy says," We've been talking between the UK and India for quite some time about the way that we think we can collaborate much more closely together… pic.twitter.com/Gn0ZPAjRBX — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

While the demands for returning the Kohinoor to India continue to make headlines, with protests erupting in the UK, the gem remains displayed publicly at the Jewel House, Tower of London, and continues to be a feast for the eyes.

