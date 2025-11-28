Cyclone Ditwah: What The Name Means And When It Will Make Landfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, for Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala on Friday, under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Ditwah'. It is expected to make landfall on November 30.

Currently positioned over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the weather system is likely to reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, according to IMD.

This is the third cyclone to form in the Bay after the monsoon season of October-November.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka & adjoining southwestBay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry andadjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts (Orange Message)



What the name "Ditwah" means

The name "Ditwah" means "lagoon" and was suggested by Yemen as part of the cyclone naming convention. The name specifically refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, Yemen, known for its unique and distinct coastal ecosystem.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones use a pre-approved list of names provided by member countries. "Ditwah" denotes the coastline and maritime heritage of Yemen in this naming system.

Where is the cyclone now?

Ditwah moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 kmph over the last 6 hours and was centered at 5:30 AM on Friday over the same region, near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 81.1°E, about 50 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 90 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 230 km north of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India), and 540 km south of Chennai (India), the IMD said.

It is expected to continue moving north-northwest across the Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicts heavy rains

The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is poised to bring severe weather changes to South India in the next few days. Tamil Nadu faces the most immediate threat, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers expected today (November 28) and continuing through November 30.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will also experience heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated downpours likely around November 30.

Further, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana should prepare for isolated heavy rainfall and widespread thunderstorms over the next few days, the IMD said. These regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning during this period.