Protecting Interests Of Hindus: DMK Sources On Tamil Nadu Temple Lamp Row

Amid escalating tensions over the Karthigai Deepam controversy in Thirupparankundram, senior Tamil Nadu government officials have strongly denied allegations by the BJP that the ruling DMK is "acting against Hindu interests" by preventing the lighting of the festival lamp on the ancient Deepathoon pillar - a ritual recently ordered by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

A senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV that the BJP's criticism was misleading.

"The Tamil Nadu government is not against Hindus. We are only protecting the interests of Hindus," the officer said.

Why Petitioner Was Stopped

On why the petitioner and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel were not allowed to ascend to the hill to light the lamp on the Deepathoon as per the court order, the official said prohibitory orders had become unavoidable.

"The government must take care of real devotees worshipping at the Thirupparankundram temple. The government must protect law and order," the officer said, adding that allowing a sudden shift in ritual practice at a sensitive spot near the dargah posed risks.

Officials also argued that no devotee had approached the court seeking a change in tradition. Instead, they claimed, the petitioner is politically affiliated.

"Century-Old Practice Cannot Be Tampered With"

According to the temple administration, the Deepam has been lit only at the Uchipillaiyar temple for more than 100 years - a practice they view as not just customary but central to local Hindu belief.

"We cannot tamper with the belief and traditions of Hindus," the senior officer said, and challenged the historical basis of the petitioner's demand.

"It is not proven that the pillar was ever used to light the lamp. It is also not established that this pillar is a religious pillar. In earlier civil litigation over the hill, no claim was ever made about this pillar," the officer said, adding the petitioners have not approached any civil court to establish such rights.

Sources said the high court's single-judge order largely relied on a 1996 observation, which they believe does not conclusively establish ritual use of the pillar.

Legal Battle Intensifies

The legal front is set to heat up dramatically on Thursday. The Madurai bench would list the matter as the first case, and the single judge, who has already initiated contempt proceedings, has summoned the executive officer of the temple and the Madurai Police commissioner too to appear in person.

With the possibility of the single judge issuing fresh directions around midnight, state government sources say they may seek a midnight or late-night hearing to seek urgent relief.