Parineeti Chopra Was A Gilded Gold Cover Star In A <i>Lehenga</i> With A Cape

Parineeti Chopra is serving festive looks fresh out of the sartorial oven. The Chamkila actress recently turned cover star for Luxurist magazine's first ever digital cover for October 2024 wearing a vintage gold lehenga choli and cape set. Parineeti shared a photo dump of pictures of herself posing for the cover in this desi girl avatar that is tailor made for the Diwali holidays.

Parineeti Chopra looked like a million bucks dressed in a gold lehenga choli from the shelves of the label Monga's London for her recent cover shoot. The festive ready ensemble was crafted to perfection with sequins and beadwork. It featured an embroidered lehenga teamed with a matching V-neckline blouse that had a hand embroidered all over jaal work. That wasn't all, she layered the blouse with a matching half-sleeves cape that had a Mandarin collar floral embroidery and beaded tassles around its sleeves and chest to add an extra glam element to her festive ready OOTD.

On the accessories front, Parineeti wore a pair of maximalist gold kundan work jhumkas with an encrusted diamond and pearl drop details and a statement bridal style nose ring with a huge gold ring adorned with kundan work beads and a delicate gold chain with intricate gold ghungroos. A pair of gold and diamond encrusted kadas added further grandeur to her festive wear.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Parineeti Chopra styled her tresses into salon-styled waves with a centre-parted half-tied look. As for her makeup picks, Parineeti sported a bronzed goddess makeup look with a beaming base and an overall bronzer laden look on her skin. This was teamed with arched brows, a golden-brown eyeshadow on the lids, winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, highlighter on the high points of her face and a burnt mauve lip colour to add the perfect finishing strokes to the look.

Parineeti Chopra's Luxurist magazine cover girl look in a vintage gold lehenga won big time on the festive fashion checklist.

