Miley Cyrus's Bold Corpcore Look With Bleached Brows Earns Praise

Miley Cyrus is unafraid of experimentation, bringing out her own unique flair to every OOTD and makeup outing. The pop icon unveiled her ninth album, Something Beautiful, in May and safe to say it is ruling the charts. Now, the 32-year-old is making fashion headlines with her latest avatar for The Cut Fall 2025 issue. The showstealer? Her bleached eyebrows.

As the cover girl, Miley Cyrus slipped into an oversized white shirt featuring dramatic collars and billowy sleeves. The unbuttoned centre was an ode to her bold but beautiful style. She paired the fit with a fitted high-waist black pencil skirt that hugged her curves at all the right places. Miley Cyrus's sartorial brilliance screamed corpcore chic with a subtle element of risk.

Skipping accessorisation, the Flowers singer paid special attention to her sculpted makeup finesse. Bronzed cheeks, nude lips and mascara-adorned wispy lashes framed her face like a true work of art. But it was her perfectly-arched blonde eyebrows, matching the hue of her voluminous Hollywood curls, that served the right amount of drama.

Fans couldn't help but gush at Miley Cyrus.

"An endless picture, a timeless smile," praises a user. "This is so mother of you!" noted another. "Another picture that should be in the Louvre (museum)," suggested an admirer.

"Should replace the Mona Lisa, actually," a user shared. "That's so 90s coded and I'm living for it," praised another user.

For another round of shoot, Miley Cyrus leaned on a high-neck midi dress. The silvery silhouette came with as many sparkles and sequins as one could spot, shining like stars - befitting for a pop icon like Miley Cyrus. The full-sleeved number fit her like a glove, helping the diva to showcase her svelte frame.

For those unaware, Miley Cyrus whipped up a beauty storm when she celebrated the release of her latest album in Paris, back in June. The singer flaunted her off white bleached brows, putting her own spin on a divisive ‘90s eyebrow trend. She even rocked the bold avatar at the Oscars 2025. Her blonde brows with an unmissable warm golden tint suited her highlighted locks well.