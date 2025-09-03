<i>Don 3</i>: Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan To Join Ranveer Singh? Details Inside

There has been much speculation surrounding Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, with Ranveer Singh playing the titular character in the third installment. Reports of Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey exiting the film, and Kriti Sanon stepping in as the female lead, have fuelled endless rumours.

Now, according to a recent report, the OG Don, Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in the 1978 film, and Shah Rukh Khan, who took over in Farhan Akhtar's Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), have been approached to be part of Don 3, led by Ranveer Singh.

What's Happening

An industry insider told India Today that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are considering the offer to be part of the third installment of this celebrated franchise.

There has been no official confirmation yet, but the prospect of witnessing three generations together for such a massive project is thrilling.

This will also mark the first time Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh will be seen together on the big screen.

Rumours Surrounding Don 3 For Months

Several other rumours have circulated about Don 3, such as Farhan Akhtar having approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan returning for the third installment. Vikrant Massey confirmed his exit from the film a few months back. Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda were reportedly being considered to fill the role of the antagonist.

In a Nutshell

Don 3 has been creating a buzz with several updates over the past few months. While the makers and cast have yet to respond to all the rumours, a new report suggests that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan might join Ranveer Singh in Don 3.