Farhan Akhtar Shares Why He Backed BAFTA-Winning <i>Boong</i>: "It Just Felt Right"

Boong's BAFTA win has become a proud moment for Indian cinema, with the Farhan Akhtar-backed film earning widespread appreciation. Farhan, who supported the project from the start, shared heartfelt reflections on the achievement.

The Manipuri-language film Boong won the Best Children's & Family Film award. The emotional drama, backed by Farhan Akhtar, stood out among strong international contenders, including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2.

The win marks an important moment for Indian cinema, especially for storytelling from the Northeast. It highlights how regional films with simple and heartfelt narratives can resonate with audiences worldwide.

Farhan Akhtar attended the ceremony with his wife, Shibani Dandekar, making the occasion even more memorable for the team behind the film.

Reacting to the win and why he decided to back the film, Farhan said, "Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right."

About Boong

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a young boy living in Manipur during a time of social and political tension. The title means "little boy" in Manipuri.

The film follows Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who wants to reunite his family. He believes that bringing his missing father home would make his mother, Mandakini (played by Bala Hijam), happy again. With the help of his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum, Boong travels to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of his father.

Before its cinematic release in September 2025, Boong was screened at several international film festivals. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later shown at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Warsaw International Film Festival, where it received praise from critics.



