Amitabh Bachchan To Trolls Who Called Him "Old, Arrogant, Senile": "<i>Apka</i> Calculator <i>Bhi...</i>"

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves to engage with audience on social media, gave the trolls befitting replies on Monday. In an X post, when the social media users attacked him over his age and sanity, he didn't let the comments go unnoticed.

What's Happening

On Monday, the superstar posted on X, "Ji Huzur, mai bhi ek prashansak hu. Toh? (Yes sir, I am a fan too.. So?)" The Internet reacted in no time, claiming that they are annoyed with his warning against cyber crime on mobile phones.

A user wrote, "Ab log apke awaz sunna pasand nahi kar rahe hai calls se pareshan hai awaz se (People are now getting annoyed with your voice on calls)."

Amitabh Bachchan quickly replied, "Sarkaar se kaho (Say that to the government)."

Another user wrote, "Buddha sathiya gaya (He has gone senile)." To this, the actor replied, "Ek din bhagwan na karein who jaldi aaye, ap bhi sathiya jaayenge. Parantu humarein yaha kahawat hai - jo satha, who patha (God forbid it comes soon - you will grow senile. But we have a saying here: 'The older, the wiser)."

Another comment read, "Thoda logic lagaiye, itna attitude toh calculator bhi nahi dikhata (Put some thoughts to yours tweets, even calculator doesn't have so much attitude)." To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Apka calculator bhi apke baarein mein yehi keh raha hai - overthinking! (Your calculator says the same about you)."

T 5419 - चलो ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan often shares one word in his X posts, leaving the Internet guessing about what he wants to say. On Monday, he also shared a one-word post. In Hindi, he wrote, "Chalo". Apart from trolls, a large section of the social media users replied to his post in jest.

A user wrote, "Itni jaldi kya hai thoda aaram se (What's the rush? Please take time)." Another user wrote, "Kahan sir?" (Where, Sir)?"

In A Nutshell

