At Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, A Tere Naam Reunion For Salman Khan And Bhumika Chawla

The trailer launch of Salman Khan's upcoming filmKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a starry affair. Salman Khan checked into the venue with his (many) co-stars. Venkatesh was the only co-star who was MIA at the event. Salman's co-stars in the film include Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Phew! The Internet, however, was super delighted to see a Tere Naam reunion for Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, who are working together after 20 years. The actors co-starred in the 2003 film Tere Naam, directed by late Satish Kaushik.
Before we move to the tweets, see the pictures of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla from the trailer launch here:
"This is so emotional. This video really made me cry," wrote a fan.
This is sooo emotional— PrAnShUHINAHOLIC (@PranshuRaj2003) April 10, 2023
This video really made me #SalmanKhan#BhumikaChawlahttps://t.co/Twt4zSCWEA
Radhe & Nirjara Ek Sath @beingsalmankhan @bhumika_chawla_t #salmankhan#bhumikachawla#nrpic.twitter.com/M9baamAl4d— Elyas Amiri (@elyassrk) April 10, 2023
Here's another tweet from a fan.
RadheNirjara#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan#SalmanKhan#BhumikaChawlapic.twitter.com/a64YBHEJcP— C FOR CINEMA (@c_for_cinema) April 10, 2023
"Radhe and Niranjana, Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla - 20 years challenge," read another tweet.
Radhe and Niranjana , #SalmanKhan and #bhumikaChawla 20 years challenge— Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) April 10, 2023
2003 2023 pic.twitter.com/hxCyylt8Nb
Tere Naam showcased the story of a goon named Radhe Mohan (played by Salman Khan), who falls in love with Nirjara (Bhumika). After a near-fatal fight with Nirjara's family, who opposed their relationship, Radhe is admitted to a mental asylum. He recovers and escapes only to find out that Nirjara died by suicide after she was forced to marry Rameshwar (Ravi Kishan). The film marked Bhumika's Hindi film debut.
Coming back to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the trailer of the film released on Monday and it is a true blue action entertainer. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on April 21 this year.