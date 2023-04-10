Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: 'Face Breaking' Salman Khan Is Definitely Not Pooja Hegde's Bhaijaan

Still from Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer. (courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan)

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. Salman Khan has just dropped the trailer of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it's everything you could have asked for. "Face breaking bone cracking, neck twisting, hammer hitting film you have ever seen," promises the trailer and keeps us hooked throughout the 3 minutes. The film follows in the footsteps of a classic Bollywood romantic film wherein the girl AKA Pooja Hegde meets the boy Salman Khan (Bhaijaan) and falls in love. The first few seconds of the film let us into the budding romance of the two protagonists until the entry of Pooja Hegde's brother, played by none other than Venkatesh Daggubati and the antagonists Vijender Singh and Jagapathi Babu. What ensues thereafter is some power-packed dialogues and stellar action sequences.

Salman Khan shines as a tough guy with a soft side to him while, Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in each frame. The ensemble of Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar act as the cherry on top of the cake. But the true show stealer is undoubtedly the massy dialogues.

The trailer opens with Pooja Hegde asking Salman Khan, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman answers in style, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)." The ending of the trailer is no less dramatic as we see Salman Khan mouthing, "I am ready, bring it on."

The trailer is too good to be missed, take a look:

The screening of the trailer was held at a multiplex in Mumbai amid high security. Salman Khan appeared in style for the release of the trailer of his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also at the event were Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others from the cast of the film.

Take a look.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. RRR actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. It is a Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Both films are part of YRF's spy universe, which started with Salman's Ek Tha Tiger. Now, as per the latest developments, the much-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan face-off will be directed by Siddharth Anand.