Swiggy's New Twitter Bio After Getting A Golden Tick Has A 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Connection

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, several new changes have been implemented at the social media giant including multiple badges for different profiles. Alongside the relaunch of Twitter Blue, Twitter has also begun rolling out a new offering called Blue for Business that adds a gold checkmark to company accounts. The colour-coded checkmarks have been launched to differentiate the types of accounts on Twitter - business, individual and government-affiliated.

Recently, food and grocery delivery company Swiggy got the golden badge on Twitter, and they marked the significant moment in a hilarious fashion. The company first changed its Twitter bio using a popular dialogue from the 2003 film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', along with a funny caption.

On Tuesday, Swiggy shared a screenshot of their bio with the golden tick. "Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life," the bio said. "Our gold tick is laddoo," reads the caption of the post.

See the tweet here:

our gold tick is laddoo pic.twitter.com/8o4fFO1pFf — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 13, 2022

In the 2003 movie, carom-related scenes were one of the most enjoyed and loved scenes by the audience. The funny dialogue "Carrom ramwanu, juice peevanu, majja ni life" was uttered by a character when he was drinking juice and playing carrom with Sanjay Dutt's character Munna.

Twitter's own official account is the first to get the 'gold' tick. Notably, Elon Musk made the announcement regarding the badges on November 25 in a tweet.

He wrote, ''Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary.''

Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

He had earlier tweeted about the usage of different colours for different organisations and individuals but fleshed out the details just recently. "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective." he tweeted.



