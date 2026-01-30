Rasha Thadani Shares First Look From Telugu Debut <i>Srinivasa Mangapuram</i>, Introduces Character Manga

After impressing fans with the Laikey Laikaa first look, Rasha Thadani has now dropped her first look as Manga from her Telugu debut film, Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Taking to Instagram, Rasha announced the project and wrote, "Meet Manga from #SrinivasaMangapuram. With immense gratitude and a heart full of hope, taking my first step into Telugu cinema, a world that celebrates stories straight from the soil. This journey has taught me humility, patience, and belief. Thank you to everyone who trusted me with this beginning. An @DirAjayBhupathi Film. A @gvprakash Musical," Take a look:

Describing the look in the next post, Rasha wrote, "She is his calm, she is his comfort, she is his pain and his peace. 'Manga' is 'Srinu's everything. This beginning will always stay special. Thankful to my director @dirajaybhupathi garu for believing in me and guiding me every step of the way. Jay for being such a cool co-star. This is just the start & excited for the journey ahead. #srinivasamangapuram," Take a look at the post here:

The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and stars Rasha opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who is Mahesh Babu's nephew.

Talking about Rasha, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Azaad alongside Aaman Devgan. She will be next seen in Laikey Laikaa opposite Abhay Verma. The film is set to be released later this year.



