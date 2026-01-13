<i>Laikey Laikaa</i> Poster Reveal: Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma's Film Hints At A Summer Romance With A Twist

The makers of Laikey Laikaa revealed its first poster today, and it has instantly caught the Internet's attention. The poster features quirky, street-style artwork showing a pair of worn sneakers splattered with bloodstains.

The graffiti-style film logo appears against a blue wall and sets the tone for a love story with a dark twist. The vibe is definitely intense.

Have a look here:

Laikey Laikaa Announcement Video

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma shared a fun announcement video for their film Laikey Laikaa back in June 2025.

In the announcement video for the drama, the female lead says, "Get ready with me for something very special." Chiming in, Abhay confirms that they are ready, but wonders if the fans are.

"She's the chaos. He's the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!" read the caption.

Speaking about his next project, Abhay shared, "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world."

Have a look here:

About Laikey Laikaa

After her debut in Azaad, Rasha is gearing up for her second release, Laikey Laikaa, where she will share the screen with Abhay Verma.

Helmed by Saurabh Gupta, Laikey Laikaa is billed as a romantic-action entertainer.

The project, which promises a mix of fun, romance, and adventure, is slated for cinema halls in 2026. However, the exact release date has not yet been unveiled.

