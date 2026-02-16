Lara Dutta's Wedding Anniversary Wish For Mahesh Bhupathi: "Still Choosing Each Other Every Day"

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are celebrating 15 years of togetherness today, February 16. To mark the special occasion, the actress shared an adorable carousel post on Instagram. The images captured the couple's candid moments as they sat on a sofa. She also added a throwback picture, featuring the lovebirds standing next to each other, to the post.

In the caption, Lara Dutta wrote, "15 years of Fire (ME) + Air (HIM) = me starting the flames, him fanning them ferociously and somehow we haven't burned the house down…….. yet!!! We've mastered the art of: Annoying each other professionally, fighting like it's a sport, pretending we're not competitive and still choosing each other every day. @mbhupathi."

Responding to the post, Mahesh Bhupathi joked, “Air from where ???” To this, Lara Dutta said, “Don't get me started!” Priyanka Chopra commented, “You two!!” Dia Mirza and Gajraj Rao dropped red hearts. Tisca Chopra wished, “Happy anniversary you two!!”

Last year, Lara Dutta celebrated a fun-filled birthday with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira. The actress shared a series of pictures from the intimate celebration on Instagram.

The opening image featured Lara and Mahesh sitting at a dinner table. While the actress looked stunning in a halter-neck dress, the former tennis player wore a printed shirt. The following slides showed Lara posing with her daughter, with a sweet pineapple-shaped pastry placed on the table. The final frame captured the star enjoying her red velvet birthday cake.

The side note read, "One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it." Read the full story here.

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the war drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, alongside Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana and Prasanna. She will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Urvashi Rautela.

Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the popular comedy franchise Welcome. After multiple delays, the film is now set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.