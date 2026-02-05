Shashi Tharoor Fractures Leg After Parliament Fall, Says "<i>Lagne Do Nazar</i>"

Being wheeled out of Parliament's Makar Dwar, an optimistic Shashi Tharoor said he will continue his parliamentary duties and campaign work in Kerala despite suffering a hairline fracture after a fall on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said said that his leg will remain in a cast and at least 4-6 weeks will be needed for recovery. "I will continue my work, but I will have to use a wheelchair, at least for this part of the (Budget) session," he said. The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on February 13.

When asked if he caught the evil eye, Tharoor remarked in a light vein, "Lagne do nazar. We will continue working."

While climbing down the steps of one of the entrances of the Parliament while he was on a call, Tharoor on Wednesday stumbled and fell as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress' Imran Masood, among others picked him up. He was then seen limping for a few steps, before walking away without issues. "Just a few sore points including a bruised ego!" he had posted on X, hours after the incident.

Also sharing a poetic take on his tumble, Tharoor said he is fine, writing, "Jis diye ko toofan mein jalna hoga, usse sambhal sambhal ke chalna hoga (The lamp that will have to stay lit amid a storm must tread carefully)."

When asked about the Opposition protests in the House, Tharoor said that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak, especially since it is a matter that exists in the public domain.